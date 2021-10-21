

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN), an automotive retailer, announced Thursday agreement to acquire Priority 1 Automotive Group, representing approximately $420 million in annual revenue.



The transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions, including manufacturer approval. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.



During 2021, AutoNation has announced acquisitions representing in the aggregate $800 million in annual revenue, together with the previously announced acquisition of Peacock Automotive Group.



