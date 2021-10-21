

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While announcing third-quarter results on Thursday, Advertising company Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) said it has upgraded fiscal 2021 expectation, based on continued progress on public health and sustained macro recovery.



For the year, the company now sees organic growth of approximately 11.0 percent and adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 16.8 percent.



The company previously expected organic growth of 9 percent to 10 percent, and adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 16.0 percent.



Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG, said, 'With the level of performance we are showing through nine months, we are pleased to increase our financial objectives for the full year. Based on expectations of a reasonably steady course of improvement in the public health situation and attendant global economic recovery, we expect that we can deliver organic growth for the year of approximately 11 percent. With growth at that level, we expect to achieve adjusted EBITA margin of approximately 16.8 percent. As such, we see significant opportunity to create further value for all of our stakeholders.'



