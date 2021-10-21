

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.40 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $0.33 billion, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 billion or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.9% to $6.08 billion from $3.85 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.32 Bln. vs. $0.43 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.89 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $6.08 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year.



