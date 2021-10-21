

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.67 billion, or $2.57 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $2.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $5.57 billion from $4.92 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.57 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q3): $5.57 Bln vs. $4.92 Bln last year.



