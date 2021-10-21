

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) said that it raised its fiscal year 2021 revenue and operating margin guidance.



For fiscal year 2021, the company expects non-GAAP operating margin of about 28%. It now projects revenue growth to be between 62% and 65% compared to 2020 revenues of $1.39 billion. Previously, it expected revenue growth between 60% and 65%.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company expects non-GAAP operating margin excluding the impact of air freight of approximately 28%, revenue growth to exceed 20% compared to 2021.





