

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $42.79 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $3.96 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 82.0% to $845.62 million from $464.59 million last year.



Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.81 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q4): $845.62 Mln vs. $464.59 Mln last year.



