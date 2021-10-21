

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $225.45 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $159.54 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $468.82 million from $378.63 million last year.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $225.45 Mln. vs. $159.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q3): $468.82 Mln vs. $378.63 Mln last year.



