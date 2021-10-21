

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions. The outbreak has resulted in 652 illnesses in consumers across the U.S. to date.



The FDA is working along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners in the investigation.



The traceback investigation has identified Hailey, Idaho -based ProSource Inc., also known as ProSource Produce, LLC, as a source of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.



ProSource has agreed to recall red, yellow, and white onions that were imported from July 1 through August 27. Descriptors of these onion types include jumbo, colossal, medium, and sweet onions, among others.



To date, the outbreak has been associated with 652 illness, 129 hospitalizations and no deaths spanning around 37 states. According to the agency, illness subclusters investigated in this outbreak are associated with restaurants and food service locations.



Consumers who have symptoms of Salmonella infection are urged to contact their health care provider. Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. They may also get high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.



As the investigation continues, the FDA advises restaurants, retailers and consumers to not eat, sell, or serve the affected onions supplied by ProSource Inc., or products containing these onions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

