

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and total net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.92 to $5.97 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.60 to $6.65 per share on total sales growth of 12 to 13 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $5.81 to $5.96 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.35 per share on total sales growth of 10 to 12 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.40 per share on revenue growth of 11.7 percent to $18.47 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



