

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has received CE-IVD mark approval for the PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx to guide options for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HER2-negative advanced or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal cancers. When used in conjunction with the PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx as a companion test, treatment with Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy provides the first and only PD-1-directed treatment to show superior overall survival and progression-free survival when compared to chemotherapy alone, the company said.



'The added indication of PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx will give physicians in Europe important information to inform first-line treatment decisions for patients with these common and potentially deadly cancers,' said Sam Raha, president of the Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de