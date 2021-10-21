

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper SE said it expects adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of 2021 to be approximately 600 million euros, compared to 405 million euros, prior year. The company said the increase in earnings reflects mainly a higher contribution from the gas mid-stream business within the Global Commodities Segment. For the first nine months, the company currently expects an IFRS net loss of approximately 4.8 billion euros. The company said this is primarily the result of temporary losses from hedge derivative valuation under IFRS, amounting to roughly 7 billion euros before tax.



Uniper increased its adjusted EBIT outlook for the full-year 2021 to a range of 1.05 billion euros to 1.30 billion euros, revised from prior guidance range of 800 million euros to 1.05 billion euros. Adjusted net income is now estimated to be in a range of 850 million euros to 1.05 billion euros, revised from prior guidance range of 650 million euros to 850 million euros.



The company will publish its detailed results for the first nine months of 2021 on 5 November 2021.



