PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) reported that its revenues for third quarter of 2021 rose 14.1 percent to 2.476 billion euros from 2.170 billion euros last year.



Revenues were up 14.4% at constant currency.



For the third quarter, Canal+ Group's revenues grew 6.3% to 1.467 billion euros, while Havas Group rose 21.8% to 590 million euros. Editis revenues slipped 0.8% to 230 million euros.



