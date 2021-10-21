

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK), Thursday reported that its third-quarter sales were 7.996 billion euros, up 13.6% from 7.036 billion euros last year. On a Like-for-like basis, sales were up 13.1%.



Professional products revenues gained 9.7% to 945.6 million euros, while consumer products revenues gained 4.1% to 2.979 billion euros. L'Oréal Luxe rose 21.1% to 3.120 billion euros, while active cosmetics jumped 29.0% to 951.3 million euros.



Commenting on the results CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said, 'The Group's sales increased by +9.3% like-for-like over two years, compared with the first nine months of 2019, with a remarkable acceleration in the third quarter. All Divisions increased their growth over two years quarter after quarter.'



The Group's sales, at 30 September 2021, were 23.193 billion euros, up 18.0% from 20.113 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, group sales were up 15.3%.



