

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $136.2 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $141.1 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $141.1 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $141.1 Mln. vs. $144.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.34 last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PEOPLES UNITED FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de