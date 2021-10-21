

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $812.6M, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $311.3 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $1.76 billion from $1.64 billion last year.



Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



