

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $471 million, or $7.51 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $6.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $5.49 billion from $5.29 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.68 vs. $6.83 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.49 Bln vs. $5.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.25



