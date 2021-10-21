

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $204.43 million, or $7.18 per share. This compares with $80.24 million, or $2.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $199.82 million or $7.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $1.95 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $199.82 Mln. vs. $107.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.02 vs. $3.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.32 -Revenue (Q3): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



