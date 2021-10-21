

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $261.30 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $151.68 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $246.70 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $2.42 billion from $2.04 billion last year.



W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $246.70 Mln. vs. $121.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $2.42 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WR BERKLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de