

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $170.87 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $75.75 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.7% to $1.71 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $170.87 Mln. vs. $75.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q3): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



