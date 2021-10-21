

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $6.82 billion, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $4.28 billion, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $7.00 billion or $1.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $19.19 billion from $18.33 billion last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $7.00 Bln. vs. $4.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.71 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $19.19 Bln vs. $18.33 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $18.3 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.28 Full year revenue guidance: $73.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

