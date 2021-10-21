

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Celanese Corp. (CE) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $506 million, or $4.56 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $535 million or $4.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.0% to $2.27 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $535 Mln. vs. $231 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.82 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.74 -Revenue (Q3): $2.27 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.00



