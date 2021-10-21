

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $365 million, or $6.24 per share. This compares with $442 million, or $8.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $365 Mln. vs. $442 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.24 vs. $8.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.04



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SVB FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de