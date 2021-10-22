

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release September figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year, while core CPI was flat on year.



Japan also will see October results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in September, their scores were 51.5, 47.4 and 47.9.



Australia will see October results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from market; in September, their scores were 56.8, 45.5 and 46.5, respectively.



Taiwan will release September numbers for unemployment; in August, the jobless rate was 4.08 percent.



Hong Kong will see September data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.0 percent on year - accelerating from 1.6 percent in August.



Thailand will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 33.1 percent on year, slowing from 47.92 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.62 percent, up from 8.93 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $0.8 billion following the $1.22 billion shortfall a month earlier.



