

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc (AAPL) has not yet made it mandatory for the employees to get vaccinated, but it might make it mandatory for the unvaccinated employees to get tested every day before starting their work at the office.



Back in September, the phone maker had asked its employees to share their vaccination status with the company. Those who were vaccinated would get a rapid test every week and those who are not would be tested every day and the same would apply for those who are not willing to share their vaccination status.



According to a report by Bloomberg, the store employees would not have to be tested daily, instead, they will be tested twice every week. Despite the government making it mandatory for all the employees of government contractors, in the country to be jabbed before a primary deadline of December 8, it is not clear if Apple, which does deliver products to the government, would be pushing the mandate.



The company had previously asked the employees to submit their status by October 24 and the company would implement the vaccine rules according to the response, decidedly from November 1. It is noteworthy that all other tech industry leaders including Google have implemented the vaccine mandate to comply with the government policy. The Delta variant has wreaked havoc across the country in the last six months affecting the unvaccinated people the most. According to studies, more than 95% of the hospitalized and more than 99% of the deceased were unvaccinated. The government has also issued a booster doze permit for those who are willing, suggesting that it will help the population fight the virus poactively.



