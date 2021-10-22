

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported Friday that its third-quarter Group revenues fell 13.4 percent to 8.99 billion euros from 10.37 billion euros a year ago.



At constant scope and exchange rates, the decrease would have been 14 percent. Automotive sales excluding AVTOVAZ were 7.69 billion euros, down 14.1 percent.



Global sales decreased 22.3 percent from last year to 599,027 vehicles amid semiconductor crisis and production shutdowns.



The sales in Europe, representing 53 percent of total sales, were down 26.3 percent. International sales fell by 17.3 percent.



The Renault brand sold 365,934 vehicles worldwide, down 24.4 percent from last year. The Dacia brand sold 138,375 vehicles, a decrease of 11.2 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, Renault Group confirmed its guidance to reach a full year Group operating margin rate of the same order as the one of the first half, despite the increase in estimated production losses for the year.



The company confirmed that it is on track to meet its 2021 CAFE target.



Clotilde Delbos, Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group, said, 'The actions taken to further lower costs and maximize the value of our production allow us to confirm our guidance for the year despite the deterioration in components availability in the third quarter and reduced visibility for the fourth quarter.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RENAULT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de