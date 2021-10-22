

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) said its third quarter confirmed the continued sales growth observed in the first half-year. Revenue was up 17.2% as published and rose 7.1% in comparable terms. For 2021, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates.



Third quarter Group revenue was 5.83 billion euros, up 7.1% on a comparable basis from a year ago. Revenue for Gas & Services rose by 6.5% to 5.58 billion euros, for the quarter.



Net debt was 11.55 billion euros, a decrease from 12.01 billion euros at June 30, 2021, benefiting mainly from high cash flow from operating activities.



