

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.9 percent decrease in August.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3799 against the greenback, 157.27 against the yen, 1.2665 against the franc and 0.8426 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



