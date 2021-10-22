

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), on Friday, said it acquired 80% of the Crete, Greece-based Cosmos Sport S.A.



Cosmos was 70% owned by the Tsiknakis Family with EOS Capital Partners AIFM, who invested into the business in 2019, holding a 30% stake. EOS have disposed of their entire holding in this transaction.



Cosmos operates 57 stores in Greece and three in Cyprus under a variety of retail banners and associated trading websites with the principal ones being Cosmos (32 stores) which is the core fascia of the business and has an elevated sporting goods / lifestyle proposition and Sneaker 10 (19 stores) which has a more premium footwear offer. In the year ended 31 December 2020, Cosmos generated revenues of about €52 million.



Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman of JD Sports Fashion Plc, said, 'This is another exciting acquisition for JD that further expands our presence in Europe. We welcome the highly experienced and knowledgeable Tsiknakis Family to the Group and we look forward to working with them on the development opportunities in the region.'



