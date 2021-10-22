

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) reported Friday that its third-quarter total income, excluding recoveries, grew 1.7 percent to 1.693 billion pounds from last year's 1.665 billion pounds.



Constant Currency growth was 7.5 percent, while income growth was 7.6 percent on a pro-forma constant currency basis, excluding the impact of a deferred revenue accounting adjustment.



Including recoveries, total income was 1.783 billion pounds, up 2.1 percent from 1.747 billion pounds last year. Constant Currency growth was 7.1 percent, while Constant Currency growth excluding deferred revenue adjustment was 7.2 percent.



The results reflected srong performance across all divisions.



Gross profit grew 2.4 percent on a reported basis and 7.2 percent at constant rates to 1.56 billion pounds.



Data & Analytics revenue grew 6.0 percent, Capital Markets revenue grew 17.2 percent, and Post Trade revenue increased 11.5 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it continues to expect total income to grow between 4-5 percent for full year 2021, with fourth-quarter income not expected to grow as fast as Q3 on a constant currency basis due to the strong comparator in Q4 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

