

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim said the company plans to accelerate access to adequate housing and infrastructure to improve living standards for all. Also, the company announced its 2030 people strategy which focuses on three pillars: bridging housing and infrastructure gap, improving livelihoods and upholding human rights. The company plans to create 500 million Swiss francs in social value by 2030.



Jan Jenisch, CEO Holcim, said: 'Our business plays an essential role in society's progress. With three billion people expected to lack access to adequate housing by 2030, I am committed to putting our business to work to uplift our communities.'



