

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial confidence weakened in the third quarter, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The industrial confidence index fell to 8.8 in the third quarter from 11.0 in the second quarter.



The sub-index for the total volume of production increased to 55.3 in the third quarter from 54.1 in the preceding quarter.



The indicator for the average employment rose to 54.9 in the third quarter from 53.9 in the prior quarter.



The measure of confidence for the orders received in the domestic market grew to 56.1 in the third quarter and the index for orders received in the foreign market climbed to 57.9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de