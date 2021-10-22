

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday announced Holiday schedules for its stores across the U.S. that involves extending store delivery hours, adding additional delivery windows for customers and adding more items to the list of what can be delivered from the local store.



Walmart is extending the store delivery hours by two hours until 10 p.m. local time. Customers would be allowed to place orders up to 6 p.m. for same-day or next-day deliveries. Customers would also be allowed additional time to amend orders already placed.



The delivery time frames to place an order for local delivery are also being added so that even if existing delivery time frames are full, customers can be offered the delivery times they need.



Customers can avail one-time delivery by paying $7.95 - $9.95 and Express delivery within two hours by paying an additional $10 fee. Walmart+ members would continue to have access to unlimited free deliveries all season long and can avail Express delivery by simply paying the Express fee.



Walmart has also enabled the same-day local delivery of oversized items from more than 2,800 stores. Also, alcohol has been enabled for pickup from 3,000 stores and delivery from 1,500 Walmart locations.



The retailer has also announced that all U.S. store locations would be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Pickup and delivery from stores would be operating as normal the day before Thanksgiving and would resume at 12 p.m. local time the day after.



