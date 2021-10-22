

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, the United States reached an important milestone in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



The U.S. Government, which committed to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses along with lifesaving assistance to countries in need to enhance their ability to get shots into arms, has so far donated and delivered 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the rest of the world.



Providing this data at a press briefing, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre urged all WTO members to support an intellectual property waiver, and every company to act ambitiously and urgently to expand Covid vaccine manufacturing.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 189,924,447 people in the United States, or 57.2 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.



219,624,445 people, or 66.2 percent, received at least one dose.



11,607,334 people, which accounts for 6.1 percent of the U.S. population, were administered booster vaccine.



With 80072 new cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 45,302,004, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



California reported the most number of cases - 7,427 - while Texas - 224 - reported most COVID-related deaths.



The seven-day average of Covid cases is 75,498, which shows a 24 percent decline in the last fortnight, as per data compiled by New York Times.



An additional 1903 Covid deaths on Tuesday took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 733,226.



The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down by 19 percent to 56,759 within the last two weeks.



35,898,041 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de