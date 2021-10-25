

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation increased in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Producer prices increased 19.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 15.5 percent rise in August.



The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, basic metals and timber from September last year.



Import prices grew 18.6 percent annually in September and export prices rose by 20.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.3 percent in September, following a 1.4 percent increase in the prior month.



