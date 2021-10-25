

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L), a British multinational oil and gas exploration company, said on Monday that it has appointed Phuthuma Nhleko as an independent non-executive Director and Chairman-designate, to replace Dorothy Thompson.



Phuthuma will join the Board as a non-executive Director on October 25. Also, he is expected to take over as Chairman of the company from Dorothy, following a suitable handover period and after she steps down as Chair and retires from the Board by the year end.



Currently, Phuthuma is Chairman of Phembani Group, an investment group which he founded in 1994, and is Chairman-designate of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange Ltd.



He is also a non-executive Director of South African downstream energy company, Engen Petroleum, and a non-executive Director of IHS Towers, a NYSE-listed Emerging Markets Telecom Infrastructure Provider.



Phuthuma brings extensive emerging markets experience to Tullow having worked successfully across Africa over the past three decades. Phuthuma was Chief Executive of MTN Group, a pan-African telecommunications company, from 2002 to 2011.



After stepping down as Chief Executive of MTN in 2011, Phuthuma was a non-executive Director at BP Plc and Anglo-American Plc. In 2013, Phuthuma returned to MTN as a non-executive Director and Chairman until 2019. This included a period as Executive Chairman from 2015 to 2017.



