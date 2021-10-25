Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PGMG ISIN: US72352L1061 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
22.10.21
22:00 Uhr
58,06 US-Dollar
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PINTEREST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PINTEREST INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PAYPAL
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC220,90+7,03 %
PINTEREST INC58,060,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.