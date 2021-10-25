

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were flat to slightly higher on Monday as investors braced for a flurry of big tech earnings reports and an upcoming European Central Bank meeting.



As policymakers meet Thursday in Frankfurt, traders await hints on when the central bank might start raising historically low interest rates or tweak the pace of bond buying under its massive pandemic-era stimulus program.



The benchmark DAX edged up 25 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,567 after gaining half a percent on Friday.



zooplus AG shares were up 0.7 percent. The online pet platform today said it supports the increased and final takeover offer of Hellman & Friedman along with its partner EQT Private Equity at a cash consideration of 480 euros per zooplus share.



The revised offer represents an increase of 10 euros compared to the previous bids by H&F and EQT.



