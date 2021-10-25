

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's jobless rate decreased in September, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent in September from 5.8 percent in August. Economists had expected a rate of 5.7 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.



The newly registered unemployed persons increased to 114,100 in September from 95,400 in the previous month.



The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 111,500 in September from 107,700 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de