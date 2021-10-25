

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. to evaluate the combination of Evaxion's cancer immunotherapy EVX-01 with MSD's KEYTRUDA in a new phase 2b study. Evaxion will be responsible for the conduct of the study.



Evaxion noted that the ongoing phase 1/2a trial is investigating EVX-01 for the treatment of patients with melanoma.



Evaxion Biotech said the collaboration will also reduce the cost of conducting the phase 2b trial on EVX-01.



