

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5?C Science Based Targets initiative. The company said it is committed to set a science-based target to guide pathway for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. The company noted that this campaign is the world's largest and fastest-growing group of companies taking urgent action for a 1.5°C future.



Stanley Bergman, CEO, said: 'As part of our climate transparency drive, we support the World Economic Forum proposal for companies to set a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, and we have joined WEF's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders to help lead the global transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HENRY SCHEIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de