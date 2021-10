NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee dropped against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Monday, amid higher oil prices on supply fears.



The Indian rupee weakened to a 5-day low of 75.10 against the greenback, from last week's close of 74.98. The rupee is seen finding support around the 76 mark.



