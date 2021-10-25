

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB):



-Earnings: $469 million in Q3 vs. $472 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.39 in Q3 vs. $1.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $548 million or $1.62 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.65 per share -Revenue: $5.01 billion in Q3 vs. $4.68 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.05 to $6.25



