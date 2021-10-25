

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) has acquired DanChem, a full-service specialty chemicals contract manufacturing organization with three production plants. DanChem brings to the company over 120 direct personnel across its three production plants.



Chris Hutter, interim president and CEO of Synalloy, said: 'DanChem will bolster our chemical operations while providing significant opportunities to grow into new end-markets with a wide array of commercial offerings.'



Synalloy noted that, in 2021, DanChem is anticipated to produce approximately $30 million in revenue with an approximate 18% adjusted EBITDA margin.



