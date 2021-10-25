

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) announced Monday a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), with an option to license Xeris' suspension-based formulation technology, XeriJect, for use with undisclosed monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the purpose of engineering ultra-high concentration, ready-to-use formulations.



Xeris noted that the XeriJect platform has broad applicability in improving the delivery of large molecules, such as monoclonal antibodies. This is another in a series of collaborations Xeris has undertaken with top 10 pharma companies evaluating the XeriJect technology.



The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



