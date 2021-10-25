

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) said it will release the company's transformed mobile app in early first quarter 2022, with a phased rollout to consumer, small business, and Wealth & Investment Management customers. The company will also add an all-new virtual assistant, Fargo, later in 2022. Wells Fargo will introduce the first phase of a redesigned public website in early 2022.



Michelle Moore, Wells Fargo's head of Consumer Digital, stated: 'The rebuilt mobile app will not only deliver a more seamless experience for customers, but it will lay the foundation for a digital personal finance experience that pushes the whole industry forward as new features such as Fargo and others are added in 2022 and beyond.'



