

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) announced Monday that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has entered into a binding liquefied natural gas or LNG, sale and purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Glencore plc (GLEN.L).



Under the agreement, Glencore has agreed to purchase approximately 0.8 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 13 years beginning in April 2023. The purchase price for LNG under the agreement is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.



The Corpus Christi Stage 3 project is being developed to include up to seven midscale liquefaction trains with a total expected nominal production capacity of approximately 10 mtpa. It has received all necessary regulatory approvals.



