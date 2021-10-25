

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG reported that its third-quarter preliminary earnings before taxes (EBT) was around 87 million euros, an increase of about 21% from last year, largely fuelled by the operational side of business. Bechtle thus also significantly exceeds market expectations.



Revenue for the quarter was 1.49 billion euros, up more than 8% from the previous year. The EBT margin went up accordingly to an expected 5.8%.



The company will publish its statement on the third-quarter including the finalized figures on 11 November 2021.



