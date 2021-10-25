

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vehicle rental company Hertz, on Monday, announced it will offer the largest Electric Vehicle rental fleet in North America with an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022. With the current order, Electric Vehicles will comprise more than 20 percent of Hertz global fleet and is expected to be supported by a combination of Level 2 and DC fast charging in approximately 65 markets by the end of 2022 and more than 100 markets by the end of 2023. Also, the company is teaming up with Tom Brady for a new 'Hertz, Let's Go!' campaign.



Hertz said, beginning in early November and expanding through year end, customers will be able to rent a Tesla Model 3 at Hertz airport and neighborhood locations in U.S. major markets and select cities in Europe. Customers who rent a Tesla Model 3 will have access to 3,000 Tesla supercharging stations throughout the U.S. and Europe., the company noted.



