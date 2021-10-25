

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence was unchanged in October, after a sharp weakening in the previous month, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.



The business confidence index showed a score of 4.0, same as in September, the survey data revealed. In August, the reading was 7.6.



'The stabilization of the business barometer masks contrasting trends between branches of activity: an upturn is observed in business-related services, while confidence is dropping back in the other branches of activity,' the bank said.



The seasonally adjusted rate has thus fallen back from 81.1 percent July to 79.9 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

