

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) said it will add more than 300 new jobs for F-16 production and sustainment to its Greenville, South Carolina site by the end of 2022.



The company noted that select roles are eligible for new hire incentives, including up to $2,000 sign-on bonuses and up to $5,000 relocation lump-sum payments. The company said employees will have the opportunity to learn new automation and digital engineering technologies as the company continues to invest in the F-16 program.



The new positions are Airframe and power plant mechanics; Avionics technicians Painters; Quality inspectors; Sheet metal mechanics; Tool makers; Engineers Planners; and Supervisors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LOCKHEED MARTIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de